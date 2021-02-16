Dancing on Ice pro Hamish Gaman forced to withdraw due to injury in latest early exit

Hamish Gaman has become the latest person to exit Dancing on Ice 2021 early, with the pro skater forced to pull out of the show after sustaining a finger injury.

Advertisement

A statement released by ITV confirmed the news, saying, “We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

His withdrawal will not affect his partner Faye Brookes, who will continue in the competition with new partner Matt Evers.

According to ITV, Hamish sustained the injury – which he spoke about on last week’s show – whilst putting on a sock, and after a follow-up examination this week it was decided that he was unable to continue in order to safeguard against any long-term damage.

Gaman and Coronation Street star Brookes had got off to a strong start in the competition, finishing top of the leaderboard in their first show and performing well again in subsequent weeks.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

They fared slightly less well on Love Night in week five, finishing fourth on the leaderboard, but were still only half a point behind joint second-placed couples Colin & Kalebra and Rebekah and Andy.

Hamish’s injury is the latest in a string of setbacks to this year’s series, with celebrity contestants Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound, Billie Faiers, and Joe-Warren Plant all pulling out due to a combination of injury and coronavirus diagnoses, and Jason Donovan also sitting out last week’s show.

Yesterday, it was revealed that there will be no episode of Dancing on Ice this weekend, with the series set to begin a short hiatus as a result of the various unforeseen departures.

Advertisement

In place of this weekend’s show, a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will be shown on ITV at 6pm on Sunday, celebrating the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

Dancing on Ice will resume on February 28th. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.