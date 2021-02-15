Dancing on Ice 2021 will not air this weekend as ITV pauses series after early exits

There will be no episode of Dancing on Ice this weekend (February 21st) as the series has been paused.

ITV announced the news on February 15th, sharing an official statement: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times,” the spokesperson said. “The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture. Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

In place of Dancing On Ice this weekend, a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice will be shown on ITV at 6pm on Sunday.

This one-off show will celebrate the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

The break comes after many unforeseen departures for the 2021 series, which has raised concern on how many more early exits Dancing on Ice can survive.

In the first weeks of the show, Denise Van Outen revealed she would no longer be taking part in the show after suffering an injury. She was replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler.

Comedian Rufus Hound was then forced to pull out of the competition due to a positive coronavirus result and was replaced by Matt Richardson.

Similarly, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant had to withdraw from the competition after testing positive for COVID-19, and Billie Faiers departed from the show because of an injury she encountered in rehearsals.

Shortly before Sunday night’s episode (February 14th), it was revealed that Jason Donovan wouldn’t be taking part due to a back pain.

The actor was advised to rest, with the plans to return to the show once recovered.

He said: “I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out. I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week”

Dancing on Ice will resume on February 28th. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.