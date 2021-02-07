Meet Joe-Warren Plant, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and actor

ITV’s Dancing on Ice is well underway, with two celebrity skaters being eliminated from the series so far.

Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to leave the show after losing out to Lady Leshurr in the skate-off in the first week, while Graham Bell and pro skater Karina Manta were eliminated from the show on Sunday night (January 31st).

All 11 contestants skated together for the first time, before competing with their partners for musical week. Joe and pro partner Vanessa Bauer topped the leaderboard scoring a total of 30 points from the judges.

Here's your Musicals on Ice leaderboard! Whose skate was your number 1️⃣? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/2bavJlLUvI — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 31, 2021

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant is safe in the competition, and at 18, he’s also the youngest to take part.

Joe-Warren Plant recently revealed advice from former Dancing on Ice winner and on-screen dad Matthew Wolfenden, saying that he told him the key to doing well in the competition is to just make sure that he enjoys the ride. At least he has someone who knows what they are talking about to turn to for support.

But even with his Emmerdale dad on board to dish out advice, Joe is still feeling the pressure to do well and he told press, including RadioTimes.com, that he was worried he wouldn’t be able to keep up with his partner Vanessa Bauer – a skater with form for doing well in the show.

“She’s never not been in the final,” he said, adding that it has added an understandable level of extra pressure to do well.

But will Joe rise to that pressure and beat the rest of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up?

Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Joe-Warren Plant?

Job: Actor

Joe-Warren has played Jacob Gallagher on ITV’s Emmerdale since he was eight-years-old. He’s taking a six month break from the soap to appear on Dancing on Ice.

What has Joe-Warren Plant scored so far?

After one skate, Joe and his partner Vanessa have got off to a good start by scoring 25/40 – not bad at all for this early on in the shows run!

In Week Three, Joe and Vanessa did a routine to The Room Where It Happens, topping the leaderboard with a total of 30 points.

What has Joe-Warren Plant said about joining Dancing on Ice?

On his DOI signing, he said, “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent! (I’m) super excited. I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill. It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.” And when quizzed about the show’s famous costumes, he revealed, “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.” ITV Joe-Warren’s part in the show was first announced on This Morning, with Sharon Marshall revealing his involvement while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby teased that there was a “cracking” line-up for this year’s show. The 2021 series will once again be hosted by Willoughby and Schofield, while the judging panel consists of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.