Meet Lady Leshurr, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and musician

Currently at the top of the Dancing on Ice leaderboard alongside Faye Brookes and Joe-Warren Plant, Lady Leshurr is a force to be reckoned with.

The 30-year-old and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield managed to secure an impressive 32.5 points in Week Four with their dance routine to Candyman by Christina Aguilera.

It comes after a slightly lower score of 24.5 points in Week Three, which left the rapper in fifth place, and being in the skate-off in Week Two.

Luckily, the judges decided to save Leshurr, resulting in Myleene Klass being the first to leave the competition. And it’s clear she’s learned from the experience.

This weekend (14th January), she’ll compete against the likes of Joe-Warren Plant, Colin Jackson, Rebekah Vardy and Amy Tinkler who are just some of the celebs in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

So, does Lady Leshurr have what it takes to keep her spot on the leaderboard and avoid the dreaded skate-off?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star, as she glides into Week Five of the competition.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Lady Leshurr?

Age: 30

Instagram: @imladyleshurr

Twitter: @ladyleshurr

Job: Rapper, singer and songwriter

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro, is known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which went viral in 2016.

The musician went on to a MOBO for Best Female Act that year, and in 2019, she performed at The Nicki Wrld Tour as a special guest for rapper Nicki Minaj.

Lady Leshurr was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

What has Lady Leshurr scored so far?

Week One: 6.5, 6, 6, 6.5 (25.0)

Week Three: 6, 6, 6.5, 6 (24.5)

Week Four: 7.5, 8.5, 8, 8.5 (32.5)

Despite getting a respectable 25/40 and dancing to the anthem that is Salute by Little Mix, Lady Leshurr found herself in the skate-off after her Week One performance.

She was saved and it was Myleene Klass that made a shock early exit.

Week Three saw Lady Leshurr place fifth on the leaderboard after receiving 24.5 points for her routine If My Friends Could See Me Now for Musicals Week.

But it was Leshurr’s Week Four performance which really amazed the judges as she shot to joint first place with an impressive 32.5 points alongside Faye Brookes and her partner Hamish Gaman and Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer.

What has Lady Leshurr said about joining Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Joining Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on Kiss Breakfast to announce the news earlier this year, she said, “Oh my gosh I don’t what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She continued, “I’m petrified, (but) I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, (skating) backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Alongside her promotional pic, she added, “I’ve always wanted to skate, and what’s better than forcing myself into something I can’t get out of now!”

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.