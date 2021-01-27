Meet Amy Tinkler, Denise van Outen’s Dancing on Ice replacement and Olympic gymnast

ITV’s Dancing on Ice has featured new recruit Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler taking over from stage star Denise Van Outen, who pulled out last week after suffering a shoulder injury.

The British sports star, partnered with US professional skater Joe Johnson, came in joint fourth place with DJ Sonny Jay on the leaderboard after scoring 28 points with her routine to Fame as part of musicals weeks in Week Three.

Tinkler will be the third Olympian competing in this year’s series, joining the likes of hurdler Colin Jackson and skier Graham Bell. However, Graham became the second celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the show after losing out to Rebekah Vardy in Sunday night’s (31st January) skate-off.

Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to be voted off in Week Two..

And ahead of her debut, the star revealed that she wasn’t expecting to end up on the show this year, even though she’s been training since October.

But who is Amy Tinkler? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Dancing on Ice replacement Amy Tinkler?

Getty

Age: 21

Instagram: @amytinkler

Twitter: @amytinkler2

Job: Olympic gymnast

Now-retired British gymnast Amy Tinkler is best know for competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the floor exercise as the youngest member of Team GB.

The 21-year-old has 10 British championships under her belt and began her professional gymnast career at the age of 14.

In 2018, Tinkler was forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games after tearing ligaments in her ankle and two years later, she retired from professional gymnastics.

What has Amy Tinkler scored so far?

Amy came in joint fourth place on the leaderboard after scoring 28 points with her routine to Fame as part of musicals weeks in Week Three.

What has Amy Tinkler said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Announcing the news via Instagram, Amy Tinkler wrote that she’d been working “super hard as the reserve team” alongside her professional partner Joe Johnson for the past three months and was “super excited” to be making her Dancing on Ice debut this Sunday.

“We want to wish Denise Van Outen a very speedy recovery, you have been so kind to us and we wish you all the best.

“I can’t wait to show you all what we can do! Thank you Joe for being the most amazing, partner, you’re the best!” she added.

Later she admitted to having conflicted feelings about replacing Van Outen, but said she had received kind words from the actress and singer.

“It was a mixture of emotions,” she said. “I came into this as a reserve, I wasn’t expecting to end up on the show and it’s never nice to see anyone get injured.

“I was obviously really gutted for Denise but I was also super excited. I think Joe [Johnson, her professional partner] and I screamed for about five minutes. We got the call on Tuesday and then we were in the studios on Wednesday. It was all go go go!”

She added, “She [Van Outen] has been so kind to me and Joe. And her and Matt came and watched our rehearsals yesterday and they were giving us a few tips. She’s a natural-born performer so it was really nice to have her input on the performance side of it.”

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.