The 2021 series of Dancing on Ice has been on our screens just three weeks, but it’s already had its fair share of drama with two celebrities dropping out of the competition.

This week, the ITV show announced that Rufus Hound would be exiting the show after contracting COVID-19 – but luckily, comedian and TV presenter Matt Richardson is jumping into the rink to replace him.

Taking to the ice on Saturday with professional partner Vicky Ogden, Matt is the second celebrity to join the competition at a later stage after Olympian Amy Tinkler – the replacement for Denise Van Outen who pulled out last week due to a shoulder injury.

Here’s everything you need to know about Matt Richardson ahead of his Dancing on Ice debut.

Who is Matt Richardson?

Age: 29

Instagram: @mattrichardson3

Twitter: @MattRichardson3

Job: Comedian and broadcaster

Stand-up comedian Matt Richardson is best known for presenting ITV2’s The Extra Factor with Caroline Flack in 2013, before joining Virgin Radio UK as their drive time presenter in 2016.

He began his stand-up career at the age of 18, getting to the finals of So You Think You’re Funny and the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year in 2010.

He has since appeared on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, hosted Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live with Christine Lampard, Just Tattoo of Us: The Aftermath and E4’s The Hangover Games with Ken Cheng.

What has Matt Richardson scored so far?

Matt Richardson has not yet danced for the judging panel, but will make his Dancing on Ice debut on Saturday (6th February).

What has Matt Richardson said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Announcing the news on Instagram, Matt wrote: “Very excited to be stepping into @dancingonice with @vickyogden – can’t wait to get out there and try and keep up!”

He also shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Please get your app out and vote vote vote. Now to find out if they’ll let me use one of those penguins.”

In the run-up to this weekend’s show, Matt gave fans a glimpse at him in rehearsals, writing: “Is that… is that Christopher Dean? No, just me guys being so amazing. This is good enough to be on the show in 3 days, right?”

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.