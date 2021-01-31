Meet Jason Donovan, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and singer

Dancing on Ice is picking up speed as it glides into Week Four, with two celebrity contestants being eliminated from the series so far.

Advertisement

Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to leave the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up after being voted off in Week Two, followed by Olympic skier Graham Bell being eliminated on Sunday night (31st January).

Jason remains in the competition, despite landing at the bottom of the leaderboard with a total of 22 following his routine to Don’t Leave Me This Way for musical week in Week Three.

Here's your Musicals on Ice leaderboard! Whose skate was your number 1️⃣? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/2bavJlLUvI — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 31, 2021

A star of the stage and screen, Jason is best known for his role as Scott Robinson on Neighbours and was one of two members of the 2021 line-up to have been on the show – until Denise Van Outen was forced to withdraw anyway – fun fact, she played the mum of his real-life daughter’s character on the Channel 5 soap.

The line-up is strong for 2021 and even though the Dancing on Ice judges have considered who will win this year, we suspect that there could be some real surprises on the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jason as he prepares for his next skate.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Jason Donovan?

Age: 52

Instagram: @jdonofficial

Twitter: @JDonOfficial

Job: Actor and singer

Jason Donovan launched his career on Aussie soap Neighbours playing Scott Robinson, who fell in love and married Kylie Minogue’s Charlene Mitchell. He left the series in 1988 to start his pop career, with his debut album Ten Good Reasons becoming the highest-selling album in the UK in 1989. He has had four UK number one singles, including the romantic classic with Kylie, Especially for You.

Jason is also a star of the stage, following his hit lead performance in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the 1990s. He took part on I’m a Celebrity in 2006, finishing in 3rd place, and competed on the ninth series of Strictly Come Dancing with former dance Kristina Rhianoff. He also has his own radio show on Heart FM.

What has Jason Donovan scored so far?

Jason was in the daunting position of taking to the ice for his solo dance first and he came out of it well with a score of 25/40. Jason and pro partner Alex Schauman landed at the bottom of the leaderboard with 22 points from the judges after performing to Don’t Leave Me This Way for musical week in Week Three.

What has Jason Donovan said about joining Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Jason confirmed the news on This Morning to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in September, saying: “I’ve always been a big fan of winter sports, whether it’s ski-ing, skating, snowboarding…après ski-ing. My daughter Molly is very excited about me doing shapes on the dance- floor or maybe not…depending on how it goes! And also the opportunity to spend a Sunday night with you guys.”

He added: “Skating is all about balance and confidence. I’ve done a little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia surprisingly in the heat of an Australian summer. I’ve surfed, I’ve skied a lot so I guess I’ll bring a little bit of that confidence.”

Alongside his promo picture on Instagram, he posted the caption: Time to get focussed on my footwork and deliver some shapes that even my 9 year old daughter can be proud of ! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.