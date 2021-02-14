Jason Donovan out of Dancing on Ice this week due to back pain

Jason Donovan will not be competing on this evening’s Dancing On Ice, ITV has announced.

The singer and actor has been suffering from back pain and has been advised to rest by the show’s medical team.

However, while viewers will not see Donovan skating tonight he is not out of the competition and plans to return to compete again next week.

“I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out,” Donovan said. “I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week.”

His back pain is not thought to have been caused by an injury sustained on the series. Under the series’ rules, one week’s bye in the competition is permitted.

Donovan is the latest star name to – in this case temporarily – drop out of the Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up.

Rufus Hound was first to leave the competition unexpectedly after testing positive for coronavirus, followed by Denise Van Outen – forced to withdraw with a dislocated shoulder – and Billie Shepherd – who suffered a head injury after missing a week due to bereavement.

Most recently, Joe-Warren Plant left the competition following a positive coronavirus test.

The remaining celebrities – Amy Tinkler, Colin Jackson, Faye Brookes, Lady Leshurr, Rebekah Vardy and Sonny Jay – will also be back on the ice tonight and doing their best to avoid the dreaded skate-off.

Dancing on Ice continues tonight at 6pm on ITV – for more to watch, check out our full TV Guide