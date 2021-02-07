Meet Billie Shepherd, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and reality TV star

Billie Shepherd has become the third celebrity to withdraw from Dancing on Ice this year after she sustained an injury during rehearsals, ITV has confirmed.

The reality TV star missed Week Three following a family bereavement, but was due to compete on the show tonight (7th February). ITV has now confirmed that Billie will leave the competition following a fall on the ice, saying in a statement: “During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall. Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition. We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover.”

Denise Van Outen left the show after sustaining a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and US pro skater Joe Johnson.

Graham Bell became the second celebrity to be eliminated from the competition after losing out to Rebekah Vardy during their skate-off last weekend. Myleene Klass was the first celeb to be voted off the show in Week Two.

This week, Rufus Hound had to withdraw from the competition after contracting coronavirus.

Billie was partnered with professional skater, Mark Hanretty, and made her debut during Week Two, scoring 25 out of 40 for her routine.

Read on for everything you need to know about Billie Shepherd, who joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up last year.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Billie Shepherd?

Age: 30

Instagram: @billiefaiersofficial

Twitter: @billiefaiers

Job: Reality TV star and business woman

Billie Faiers first appeared on our TV screens in The Only Way is Essex when it first launched on ITV in 2010. Since then, Billie has launched her own fashion collection for children, and has landed her own reality TV show with sister Sam Faiers, The Mummy Diaries on ITVBe.

Billie has two children with her husband Greg Shepherd – daughter Nelly, and son Arthur, with all three featuring in her TV show.

Why did Billie Faiers quit Dancing on Ice?

Billie Faiers had to withdraw from the competition after sustaining an injury during rehearsals. ITV said in a statement: “During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall. Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition. We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to rest and recover.”

1/2: During rehearsals for this week’s show, @BillieFaiers has had a fall. Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition. pic.twitter.com/tXAW9dRXyj — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 7, 2021

Billie commented on the incident and her withdrawal from the competition on Instagram, telling her followers: “I am so so sad that our Dancing on Ice journey has come to an end after an accident in rehearsals on Friday causing me a head injury, forcing us out of the competition.”

She called her skating partner Mark “a true friend for live”, adding: “You have been the most incredible partner throughout all of this.”

The reality star went on to write: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks personally for me and coming back to skating this week has really been a great distraction.

“I am so gutted we can’t perform tonight, we worked so so hard on this wee’s routine.

“However, although it has sadly been cut short, being part of Dancing on Ice has been the best experience, I have met some wonderful people and I actually feel quite proud of myself that I pushed myself so far out of my comfort zone and faces some of my biggest fears.”

The TOWIE and Mummy Diaries star missed Week Two of the competition due to a family bereavement, but was due to return to the show tonight (7th February).

What did Billie Shepherd score?

Billie’s first score certainly saw her still in the running as she got 25/40 – a common score for the first skates this year. Billie missed her second appearance in Week Three due to a family bereavement, and has now left the competition after sustaining an injury during rehearsals.

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV in 2021.