Jason Donovan forced to withdraw from Dancing on Ice
Another early exit for this year's series.
Published:
It’s exactly the news that Dancing on Ice fans were dreading.
Jason Donovan has confirmed that he will not be able to return to the ice this weekend, after sustaining a back injury.
The former Neighbours star and pop singer had been resting, and it was originally hoped that he would be able to compete this Sunday. However the injury hasn’t healed well enough for him to continue skating, and contestants are only allowed a bye of one week before being forced to withdraw from the competition.
Jason confirmed the sad news via his Facebook page. “At the advice of the medical team on the show I have to withdraw. It’s a nightmare, I’m completely gutted, we put so much work into getting to this point but I have to respect my health and my body, that’s my biggest priority,” he said, clearly disappointed.
“I want to thank everyone on Dancing on Ice, including the celebrities, who have become friends and the pros who do such a great job. Thanks to the fans for voting for me, sometimes those moves were dubious, but we tried! Most importantly I want to thank Alex, my dance partner, who has been a beacon of support, she’s been patient and the friendship I have with her goes beyond the show. I’ll be sitting at home on Sunday night cheering everyone on.”
An ITV spokesperson paid tribute to Donovan’s contribution to this year’s series, which has struggled to stay on air after a string of early departures. “Jason Donovan has brought us so much joy with his performances on Dancing On Ice – from Priscilla through to the tango. Our thanks go to Jason and his partner Alex for being so wonderful and committed to the series. We’re sorry to see them leave and we wish Jason a speedy recovery.”
It’s tough news for fans, who were hoping the show could regain its momentum after missing an episode last Sunday. The series will recommence its live shows this weekend with Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay and Faye Brooks all still fighting fit and hoping to win this year’s series.
Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 28th February at 6pm following a one week break. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.