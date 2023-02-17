Titled Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind the Screens, the one-off film will go deep backstage to reveal what goes into making the happiest 90 minutes of the week.

For the first time ever, Ant & Dec are going behind the scenes on their primetime entertainment show for a brand new documentary.

The special will offer a unique up close and personal view of the TV duo's work, with unprecedented access to everything that happens months, weeks and seconds before they go live to the nation, as well as all of the backstage dramas, challenges and triumphs that unfold when on air.

“We are really excited to lift the curtain a little on Saturday Night Takeaway. We'll have footage of all the ups and downs, the last-minute dramas that come with making a weekly live entertainment show. Believe me, there are lots of dramas that happen behind the scenes," Ant said.

“We love watching fly on the wall shows like Drive to Survive which goes behind the scenes of F1, so thought it could be really fun to allow the cameras to see how we make Saturday Night Takeaway. I’d love to see Behind the Screens on more entertainment shows," Dec added.

The documentary makers will be embedded within the Takeaway production for the upcoming 19th season.

Diego Rincón, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment said: “For the first time in 19 series we are welcoming a documentary crew to pry into every area of the production, to reveal exactly what goes into making this juggernaut of a show... which is both exciting and terrifying!

"However, as well as seeing what Ant & Dec have for breakfast on show days, this programme will also no doubt reveal just how much passion, dedication, planning, creativity and hard work goes into entertaining the nation every Saturday night.”

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 25th February 2023 at 7pm.

