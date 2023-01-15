Hoping to win over the Dancing on Ice judges with his moves is former British gymnast Nile Wilson.

ITV's Dancing on Ice is officially back, with the first six celebrities in the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up set to take to the rink on Sunday, 15th January.

Nile will make his debut alongside his professional dance partner Olivia Smart. He'll compete against the likes of Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, and reality TV star Joey Essex.

He'll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Regan Gasigoine, who lifted the coveted glass trophy with his dance partner Karina Manta.

But, does he have what it takes?

Read on for everything you need to know about Nile Wilson.

Who is Nile Wilson?

Olivia Smart and Nile Wilson ITV

Age: 26 (Turns 27 on 17th January)

Job: Former artistic gymnast

Twitter: @NileMW

Instagram: @nilemw

Partnered with: Olivia Smart

Nile Wilson is a former British artistic gymnast.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, he won a bronze medal in the men's horizontal bar. He was also a world medallist as a member of the silver-medal winning British team at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. This was the first world men's team medal in British gymnastics history.

In 2021, Wilson announced his retirement from competitive gymnastics as a result of injuries.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Nile said about joining Dancing on Ice 2023?

Nile was the fourth celebrity to be confirmed for season 15.

He revealed the news on his YouTube channel, saying: "I'm going to be on ITV's Dancing on Ice! This is a really cool thing. I've certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

On what he hopes to bring to the ice, Nile added: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

Dancing on Ice 2023 starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, 15th January at 6:30pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.