Regan Gascoigne was announced as the season 14 winner, after securing the most Dancing on Ice vote s from the public.

After ten weeks on the ice, the Dancing on Ice champion for 2022 was crowned on tonight's episode of the ITV skating show.

It comes after the final three celebrities - Kimberly Wyatt, Regan Gascoigne, and Brendan Cole - performed two dances each.

First to skate on the night was professional dancer Regan, who skated away to A Step in Time from the movie Mary Poppins, earning himself 10s across the board from the Dancing on Ice panel.

Next up was Kimberly and her professional skating partner Mark Hanretty. For their showcase skate, the pair performed to Joni Mitchell's River. And the competition was on, as Kim also scored an impressive 40 points for her dance.

Finally it was time for Brendan and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer to take to the ice skating rink for their showcase performance. Choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, the pair took it to the opera with Carmen Suite No. 2.

It was a tough performance for Cole, who had some tricky moves to pull off, but the pro dancer aced it, as he scored 40 points.

The finalists then had to perform their favourite dance from the series.

Dancing on Ice finalists Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan GascoigneFor Kimberly and Mark it was their Tango to Santa Maria (del Buen Ayre) by Gotan Project. The pair originally scored 37.5 points for this dance, and topped the leaderboard back in Week 4. But it was even better this week, as they earned perfect 40 for the dance.

Regan and his partner Karina Manta performed their Week 8 performance to Barnum by Cy Coleman and Michael Reed Orchestra. The duo scored a perfect 40 back then, and it was just as perfect at the final.

Lastly, it was time for Brendan to perform his favourite dance from the season, with the dancer opting for his Prop Week performance to Harry Styles' Falling, which saw him earn 40 points back in Week 7. And it was an equally impressive dance, with the judges awarding him the same score.

ITV

After all three performances, the vote was frozen, as Phillip and Holly revealed that Kimberly and Mark had finished in third place.

Brendan and Regan then went head-to-head, as they performed a bolero for their final chance to take home the glass trophy.