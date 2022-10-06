The soap actress, who plays Roy Cropper's niece Nina Lucas on the ITV show, is the fifth contestant to be announced this week, following the likes of Olympian Nile Wilson and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu .

Mollie Gallagher is swapping the cobbles for the ice rink next year, with the Coronation Street star becoming the latest celebrity to sign up for Dancing on Ice .

Announcing the news on Lorraine this morning, Gallagher said: "I'm really excited. I've not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!"

She also said that she'll "be getting all the tips" she can from her Coronation Street co-stars, adding: "I'm going to need it!"

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the soap star who'll be joining Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu and others in the Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Mollie Gallagher?

Mollie Gallagher. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Actress

Twitter: @molgallagher11_

Instagram: @mollie.gallagher_

Partnered with: TBC

Mollie Gallagher is an actress who is best known for playing the role of Nina Lucas on Coronation Street.

Since joining the long-running soap in 2019, Gallagher has picked up a National Television Award for Serial Drama Performance following a storyline in which Nina and her boyfriend Seb were attacked by a gang, resulting in Seb's death.

Gallagher has also appeared on Loose Women, Ant & Dec's DNA Journey and at The British Soap Awards 2022.

What has Mollie Gallagher said about joining Dancing on Ice 2023?

The Corrie star has taken to Instagram to share her excitement ahead of Dancing on Ice 2023, writing: "I still can't believe it but...I'M DOING DANCING ON ICE!

"So excited for this ice skating journey."

Meanwhile on Lorraine, Gallagher said: "I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!"

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.