Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening of Race Across the World season 3, BBC commissioning editor Michael Jochnowitz said that filming on the spin-off took place in 2022.

The BBC has teased when Race Across the World fans can expect the show's long-awaited celebrity edition to arrive on our screens – and the good news is that it'll be some time this year!

"Well, we filmed it at the end of last year and it's in the edit," he explained. "It's looking incredible.

"It's probably more of a traditional race in terms of number of countries that they're going to travel through. It will be out later this year."

A celebrity spin-off of Race Across the World was commissioned back in 2019, with four celebrities racing each other across the globe alongside a loved one or a close friend.

While filming was due to take place in 2020, the shoot was paused due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of that year.

"We were weeks away from filming the celebrity Race Across the World and I was having the conversation internally where we were like, 'We're gonna have to pause the show,'" Jochnowitz recalled. "It was the first big show that had got pulled because of COVID.

"I remember it vividly because we were looking at the map around the world and at that time, it was going to go via China – 'Well, that's not going to work' – but South America was looking good. So we decided to pause it and [thought], 'We'll be up and running again in a few weeks' time...'"

The show announced that it would be returning to our screens for season 3 last year, with five pairs trekking across Canada in the hopes of winning £20,000.

Race Across the World season 3 will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm.

Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

