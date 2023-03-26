Continuing this Sunday 26th March, the beloved baking show sees batches of celebrities taking on the wonders (and pitfalls) of the tent. Stepping into the kitchen for Week 2 are another group of four celebrities, intent on showing the judges their baking skills – or lack thereof.

The brand new season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off is underway and with it, a host of new faces taking to the tent in a bid to raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.

One of the new faces will be Jessica Hynes, the well-known writer, director and actor.

Hynes is just one of the 20 celebrities in the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up, which includes celebs from all corners of the world of TV and film: Coleen Nolan, Deborah Meadan, David Schwimmer, AJ Odudu and more.

Read on for everything you need to know about Jessica Hynes.

Who is Jessica Hynes?

Jessica Hynes Getty

Age: 50

Job: Actor

Jessica Hynes is an English actress, writer and director who is perhaps best known for her work on British sitcom Spaced, where she was at the helm as one of the show's creators, writers and stars.

Throughout her two decade-long career, Hynes has been nominated for many prestigious awards, including a Tony, multiple BAFTAs and British Comedy Awards. She has taken on a long list of roles including providing the voice of Mafalda Hopkirk in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, taking a lead role in the film Magicians with David Mitchell and Robert Webb, writing and starring in BBC One's Learners and appearing in the well-loved Nativity sequel Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger.

There She Goes: Emily (JESSICA HYNES), Rosie (MILEY LOCKE) BBC

But more recently, Hynes is well recognised for her role in There She Goes, a comedy drama series about the day-to-day life of a family looking after their severely learning disabled daughter, Rosie. Haynes stars in the show alongside David Tennant, where they star as Simon and Emily Yates, Rosie's struggling parents who search to unlock the secrets of Rosie's chromosomal condition.

The series is based on the real-life experiences of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, whose daughter was born with an extremely rare chromosomal disorder.

Also most recently, Hynes has starred in BBC Three's Mood, Life After Life, Inside No.9 and Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Who will Jessica Hynes be competing against?

The first episode of the Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer special saw the likes of David Schwimmer, former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, comedian and actress Rose Matafeo and actor Tom Davis all compete against each other.

In Hynes's episode, the comedian will be competing against TV personality Gemma Collins, actor and writer Tim Key, and presenter AJ Odudu. After each set of challenges, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will reveal who the week's Star Baker is while hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be around to provide moral support (and plenty of laughs) to the other celebs.

This will of course be Lucas's last season, after the Little Britain star revealed that he's quitting the main show last year and Alison Hammond has been confirmed as his replacement.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 26th March at 7:45pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

