The series – which follows the day-to-day life of a girl with a severe learning disability and her family, and has been based on the real-life experiences of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford – first aired in BBC Four in 2018, before moving to BBC Two for its second season in 2020.

Comedy drama series There She Goes , starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, is set to return to the BBC for a one-off hour-long special.

The new special has now started filming and will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. It will see the family struggling to deal with now-13-year-old Rosie's increasingly wild behaviour as she tries to comprehend puberty, while they search to unlock the secrets of Rosie's chromosomal condition.

Pye and Crawford, writers and creators of the show whose daughter was born with an extremely rare chromosomal disorder, said: "In the space of a few weeks in early 2020 during a pivotal phase in our daughter’s life, our family experienced the most poignantly funny moments, painfully difficult lows and exhilaratingly uplifting highs of life with Joey Pye, a child with a rare chromosomal disorder.

There She Goes season 2. BBC

"We’re so pleased we are getting to share this funny, difficult, but ultimately joyous story of bringing up a child who’s different."

Meanwhile, Clelia Mountford, co-founder of production company Merman, said: "It’s a privilege to be working so closely with the Pye family and our wonderful team once again and to be able to share the next significant chapter of Rosie’s story.

More like this

"At Merman, we’re very thankful to Shaun and Sarah and to all those involved in helping bring such an emotive and personal story to our screens."

The series is executive produced by Sharon Horgan, creator and star of Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, while the special is being directed by Tom McKay, known for his work on shows including Bloods and Drunk History: UK.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's stacking up to be a busy year for Tennant, who will also soon be seen back in Doctor Who and Good Omens, while he recently starred in ITVX's Litvinenko.

The There She Goes special will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.