The series owes much of its authenticity and hilarious storylines to the real-life experiences of the show's writers, Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, whose own daughter was born in 2006 with an undiagnosed chromosomal disorder.

A one-hour special of There She Goes has arrived, with both David Tennant and Jessica Hynes reprising their roles as Simon and Emily, the parents of a girl with a severe learning disability.

Season two ended with happier prospects for the couple, as we saw the pair finally reconcile their differences in the flashback timeline when Rosie is three years old.

There's no word yet on whether or not the series will return to BBC Two (the first season aired on BBC Four) for another season. However, the show's creators have already teased that there are plenty more stories left to tell - could season three be on the cards?

Read on for everything you need to know about There She Goes season three.

Will there be a There She Goes season 3?

There's been no official confirmation from the BBC, but the series creators and stars have all expressed their hopes that they can return to the series for a third outing.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, creator Shaun Pye said, "[My daughter] Joey is writing stories on a daily basis that we could put in, so we’re not short of things to write. I mean, she is literally coming up with them quicker than I can write them in my notepad.

"So yes, to be honest, we just want to see how this goes down, and the reaction and how people feel, and we’ll take it from there really."

There She Goes season 2 recap

The season two finale of There She Goes season two finally saw Simon and Emily working as a unit in both timelines, having reconciled in the flashback timeline (2009) and resolved that Simon would do more to help his wife in raising Rosie.

Jessica Hynes and Miley Locke in There She Goes season 2.

In 2017, the family head to a holiday let in Devon along with Emily and Simon's respective parents. But while Rosie had previously loved spending time there, this year she's unsettled and restless - and Emily begins to wonder whether Rosie has realised that they can never quite recreate the same holiday twice.

Near the end of the finale, Emily and Simon find eleven-year-old Rosie crying at a video of her brother Ben playing the guitar. The couple realise that their daughter is exploring sadness (rather than anger) for the first time - and delight in her experiencing new emotions.

Is there a trailer for There She Goes season three?

Not yet, but we'll keep this page updated with anything new.

