And, speaking during a recent interview with The Times, the former Coronation Street actress had some very positive words for her co-star.

"It was like a masterclass every day with Ncuti," she said. "There’s a scene in the Christmas episode where I was watching him perform and I just started to cry.

"I wasn’t even on camera, so it was a wasted performance. He’s my Doctor now, and I think so many people will connect with him."

Meanwhile, Gibson also explained that she's "bracing" herself for the new level of fame that will be coming her way once she begins starring in the beloved sci-fi show – explaining she's received advice from former cast members such as Jodie Whittaker and Karen Gillan.

"So many people have sat me down and said, 'Look, your life will change,'" she revealed. "It is hard to accept that. It’s a baffling thing to be told, to be honest."

She added: "The first part was actually doing the job, preparing for that. And then the second part will be preparing for when it comes out."

Some details of the Christmas Special are still being kept under wraps, and it remains a mystery which scene moved Gibson to tears, but we do know that the episode will include goblins, stolen babies and a musical number that has already been released as a single.

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T Davies has also revealed that the special will explore Ruby's backstory, telling SFX magazine that it is "unashamedly the story of Ruby".

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road airs at 5:55pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

