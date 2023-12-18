Speaking to The Times ahead of the new episode airing, Gibson revealed more about her upcoming role. And even though the young actor is starring alongside Gatwa, the former Coronation Street star revealed that actually, her favourite Doctor is someone else.

In The Times interview, it was revealed that "Gibson’s own favourite Doctor is Matt Smith, but she is already an admirer of Gatwa". Smith, of course, helmed the long-running series from 2010 and 2013, before passing the torch to Peter Capaldi.

Even so, Gibson did admit that she had a poignant on-set moment in light of Gatwa's performance, saying: “It was like a masterclass every day with Ncuti. There’s a scene in the Christmas episode where I was watching him perform and I just started to cry.

"I wasn’t even on camera, so it was a wasted performance. He’s my Doctor now, and I think so many people will connect with him.”

In terms of what she's anticipating from the reception to the Christmas Day episode, Gibson revealed that it doesn't feel real, saying: "It feels like we’ve made a lovely little project and it’s never going to be released to the world — but it is. I’ve got to wrap my head around that. I’m bracing myself.”

The new Christmas episode is titled The Church on Ruby Road, so will obviously centre on the introduction of Gibson's character and how she falls into meeting the Doctor.

While details about the episode remain under wraps for now, showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed that it will explore Ruby's backstory.

Speaking to SFX magazine, showrunner Russell T Davies said of the new Christmas special: "It’s completely freestanding, and indeed when the series starts you can watch that from scratch, and yet faithful viewers…

"It’s unashamedly the story of Ruby, it’s called The Church on Ruby Road because that’s where the church is where Ruby is left as a baby in 2004."

Davies continued: "So, she’s named after that church. She’s a foundling, so no one knows who her mother or father is. She was named after the church on Ruby Road, which does carry over into the series itself.

"Not every question is answered in the Christmas special, and that continues all the way through to the most magnificent finale ever shot on planet Earth. No hype! I swear that’s true."

Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road airs at 5:55pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

