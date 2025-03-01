And although the first two seasons that did air are still available to view on that platform, the debut run of episodes has now also found a new home in the UK and other assorted territories.

The first season of Halo aired in 2022 with a second following in February 2024, and showrunner David Wiener previously told Collider he hoped they got "the chance to make more" of the show in a third season, adding that "that's totally the intention".

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117 in Halo season 2 Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

At the time of its cancellation, there were reports that Halo video game developer 343 Industries would try to sell the series to another broadcaster or streamer – and it's not yet clear whether its addition to Netflix suggests the possibility of the streaming giant investing in further seasons.

Of course, it wouldn't be the first time Netflix has stepped in to save a previously cancelled series: the streamer has previously rescued a number of shows, including Lucifer and Top Boy – so we'll be keeping an eye out for any news on that front.

The show's two seasons starred Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117, while other cast members included Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray and Bokeem Woodbine.

Halo seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Paramount Plus, with the first season also now streaming on Netflix.

