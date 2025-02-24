Last week, Moloney revealed to RadioTimes.com that he had recieved Nettles's blessing for his darker interpretation of the title character, and now the two actors can be seen discussing the iconic detective in a new filmed interview.

Released in full on free-streaming service U, the 10-minute interview – which has been titled Bergerac Meets Bergerac – sees the pair discussing a number of topics including spending time on the island of Jersey and what fans of the original can expect from the new reboot.

Below you can find some short extracts from their conversation, the first of which sees the pair discuss the differences between the two series, with Nettles explaining that, despite the changes, the character is "still recognisably a Bergerac".

Molony adds: "Over the course of six episodes, I've only solved one crime, whereas in that time you'd done six. So I've got a bit of catching up to do!"

In another clip, they talk about the fact that the two versions of Bergerac have exactly the same car – the iconic Triumph Roadster – although Molony reveals that unlike Nettles he didn't actually get to drive it.

And he said: "People who loved the original Bergerac will – I hope – spot all these kind of wonderful references to the original. So, I'm so thrilled that we A) found the original car and also B) had such an iconic car as well. I just wish that I got to drive it!"

The new series begins airing on U and U&DRAMA on Thursday 27th February and will see the title character solve one murder mystery run across all six episodes, rather than a new storyline each episode as was the case in the original run.

Bergerac premieres on U&Drama on Thursday 27th February 2025.

