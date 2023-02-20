The acclaimed Netflix comedy-drama follows Otis Milburn ( Asa Butterfield ) who uses knowledge gained from his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) to open an intimacy advice service at his school.

Jodie Turner-Smith has enrolled onto the next season of Sex Education , with the actor telling press she was personally invited by the show's breakout star Ncuti Gatwa.

Though celebrated in its run so far, the upcoming fourth season has caused some concern amongst fans with a slew of cast exits, including Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Simone Ashley and Rakhee Thakrar.

Meanwhile, Emma Mackey has confirmed she will be departing after season 4 along with Gatwa, the latter having a major new commitment as the face of Doctor Who.

Turner-Smith is helping to balance out these major exits, with the Anne Boleyn actor being a star on the rise, with upcoming projects including Netflix comedy Murder Mystery 2 and much-anticipated Star Wars series The Acolyte.

She told press on the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 red carpet (via Variety): "You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education.

"First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I die for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show," continued Turner-Smith. "So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying, I’m doing [it].”

Sex Education is welcoming a number of other new faces in season 4, including Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy and Thaddea Graham, who recently had starring roles in Doctor Who: Flux and BBC Three slasher Wreck.

Fans are eager to see the new episodes, but no premiere date has yet been announced by Netflix.

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

