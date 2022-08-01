Sex Education star Rakhee Thakrar confirms she's not in season 4

The actress – who played teacher Emily Sands in each of the first three seasons – said that although she had thoroughly enjoyed working on the Netflix hit, her time on the show is now at an end.

Rakhee Thakrar has become the latest Sex Education star to confirm that she won't be back for the fourth season.

"I'm not part of the new series. I can't really talk about why," she explained to the Daily Star Sunday.

"But I'm so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Thakrar's revelation comes soon after fellow cast members Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Alison, who played Lily and Ola respectively, announced that they would not be reprising their roles in the Netflix series.

Reynolds exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com in July that she wouldn't be taking part, describing her departure as "just the natural progression of these shows".

"I'm not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad," she said.

"When you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."

Sex Education Netflix

Meanwhile, Allison announced that she similarly would not be back for more episodes during an interview on Capital Xtra Breakfast.

"I won't be joining the team for season 4," she said. "I absolutely have loved my time on Sex Education, and I'm so sorry to have to break that to you guys.

"I've been doing it for three years and I've loved it."

The fourth season of Sex Education was officially greenlit by Netflix in September 2021, and despite the aforementioned exits, most of the main cast are expected to return – including Asa Butterfield as Otis, Emma Mackey as Maeve, and new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa as Eric.

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix – visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.