But one thing that won't be changing is that Asa Butterfield will be returning in the lead role of Otis Milburn, and so during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote his new festive film Your Christmas or Mine? we asked the star if there was anything he could tease about the next run.

There's been a lot of talk in recent months about the possible changes that might await viewers in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix hit Sex Education – with various characters leaving the show and a change of location on the cards as well.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I'm not sure how much I'm allowed to tease," he said. "But we're in the new school, new locations and things have changed up a bit. And we've got some new characters.

"The show's definitely sort of evolved somewhat," he added. "But it's still got the core team involved and it's been fun – I mean we all know each other so well at this point, so it's a great time and it's a laugh."

Earlier in 2022, Butterfield's co-star Emma Mackey – who plays Otis' will-they-won't-they love interest, Maeve Wiley –revealed to RadioTimes.com that her role might be a little reduced in the new run, but she added that despite the changes it still very much felt like the same show.

Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) in Sex Education season 3 Netflix

"It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently," she said.

"And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.