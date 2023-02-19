The actress was speaking to press including RadioTimes.com after winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award on 19th February when she revealed the news.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has confirmed she will be leaving the Netflix comedy after season 4.

When asked if she'll be back for season 5 of Sex Education, Mackey laughed: "Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week!

"No I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve."

Mackey had previously announced she would be in fewer scenes when Sex Education returns to Netflix.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking before production of the latest series, the actress said of filming season 4: "It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently.

"But we're in the middle of filming now, and I'm excited to be back," she added. "And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!"

Mackey isn't the only star to leave Sex Education in recent months, with Ncuti Gatwa announcing his departure just a couple of weeks ago.

The new Doctor Who actor posted a tribute to his character Eric on his Instagram, saying: "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.