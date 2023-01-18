And now Murder Mystery is getting the sequel treatment, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reuniting to reprise their roles form the first instalment.

Murder Mystery was a surprise hit for Netflix back in 2019, when it topped the list of everything released on the streamer throughout the year, surpassing titles including Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, the third season of Stranger Things , and the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .

The first movie follows New York cop Nick Spitz (Sandler), who whisks his wife Audrey (Aniston) on holiday in an attempt to fix their marriage only to end up getting framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

However, when the couple are forced to solve the crime and clear their names whilst on the run, their adventure ends up doing exactly what their holiday failed to do: bring them closer.

The sequel will bring Spitz and Audrey back onto our screens as they work to keep their private investigation agency afloat.

When their friend, the Mahajara (Adeel Akhtar), is kidnapped during his own wedding, they once again find themselves on a comic adventure to solve another murder, which, if successful, could just put their agency back on the map.

Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick with a script by James Vanderbilt, who also wrote the first movie’s screenplay, but when can we expect it to land on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know about the sequel.

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Scott Yamano/Netflix

Murder Mystery 2 is set to land on Netflix on 31st March 2023.

Filming on the project, which took place in Paris and the Caribbean, wrapped back in April 2022.

Aniston confirmed the news on Instagram at the time with a selfie with her co-star Sandler as well as a couple of photos from the set, writing in her caption: "Merci Paris, that's a wrap."

Who's in the cast of Murder Mystery 2?

As mentioned above, the cast will be led by Sandler and Aniston, who toplined the original film.

Meanwhile, Adeel Akhtar will reprise his role as the Maharajah, while John Kani also returns to his role as Colonel Ulenga.

A huge ensemble cast has also been assembled for the hotly-anticipated sequel, including Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy star Mark Strong, After Yang star Jodie Turner-Smith, Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent.

In addition, Money Heist's Enrique Arce, Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Zurin Villanueva, Plan B star Kuhoo Verma, and Bad Moms star Annie Mumolo have also joined the cast.

Red carpet worthy updates, to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Murder Mystery 2?

Not yet, but keep checking back to this page!

In the meantime, you can get a preview of what's coming up on Netflix this year – including Murder Mystery 2 – in the video below:

Murder Mystery 2 will be released on Netflix on 31st March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.