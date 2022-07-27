These have included Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and now, the latest in the franchise, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Pretty Little Liars is becoming quite the expansive franchise, with the original series, based on Sara Shepard's books, having now spawned three additional spin-offs.

The new series is being made for HBO Max and features a whole new group of Little Liars in the present day – but just how can fans in the UK watch this latest addition?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in the UK.

How can you watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in the UK?

The cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is premiering in the US on HBO Max this week, starting on 28th July 2022. However, unfortunately for UK fans there isn't yet a release date or platform confirmed to host the series yet.

We're sure a release date will surface in due course, possibly on Sky and NOW as they often host HBO Max original series. For now, UK fans will just have to wait patiently until we get further news. We'll make sure to update this page as soon as anything regarding a UK release date is revealed.

How is this spin-off related to Pretty Little Liars?

Bailee Madison and Chandler Kinney in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

This new series, the latest in the Pretty Little Liars franchise, is set in the same universe as the original but is otherwise only loosely related. The official synopsis for the series says: "We find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

It describes the plot as such: "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own."

The creators of the show have also been hyping up its horror aspect, saying in a statement: "We’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honour what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

Who's in the cast for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

The cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

The cast list for the spin-off is filled with entirely new additions to the universe, and is led by Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria and Malia Pyles. Here's a full list of the central cast for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin:

Chandler Kinney as Tabby Hayworth

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

Zaria as Faran Bryant

Malia Pyles as Minnie 'Mouse' Honrada

Alex Aiono as Shawn

Mallory Bechtel as Karen and Kelly Beasley

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin right here now.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will premiere in the US on HBO Max on 28th July 2022, while a UK release date and platform is yet to be confirmed. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

