On top of that, he has the final season of Sex Education coming down the pipeline – recently confirmed to launch on 21st September – which will see him bid farewell to his beloved character, Eric Effiong.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gatwa said there had been a "battle" around how to tell certain stories on the show and seemingly closed the door on any possibility of a future revival.

"It was very hard; it was such a big show," he began. "When you’re telling stories that haven’t been seen before, there’s always a battle as to how to tell them. It wasn’t always joyous. I feel like we’ve outgrown it and we’ve given everything we can to it."

It has previously been noted that the Sex Education cast are playing considerably younger ages than they are in real-life, meaning it was only a matter of time before the school setting began to look daft.

That's likely one reason why the team are calling it quits after season 4, which sees Emma Mackey take a smaller role as her character studies abroad, while other cast members are entirely absent.

Gatwa went on to say that Sex Education opened his eyes to the "downsides" of the entertainment industry.

"I remember being told by an executive producer that white people wouldn’t understand my character, Eric, which incensed me," he added. "There’s an entire show there for white people to understand."

The actor also revealed that his parents have been "very supportive" of his work on the show, despite some initial concern that their religious beliefs would clash with its graphic depiction of casual sex.

