Announcing the news on Twitter, Prime Video UK tweeted two new images of the cast in action, saying: "We've got an early Christmas present that absolutely sleighs! Your Christmas Or Mine 2, starring Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk, is coming to town this winter!"

The second film is set to be as chaotic as the first, but with Hayley and James happily together since the first film, will it be plain-sailing for the pair?

The synopsis for the upcoming sequel reads: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but will it be for James and Hayley? James’ father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps so they can meet his new American girlfriend (played by Jane Krakowski)."

It continues: "However, Hayley’s dad Geoff insisted on handling his family’s side of the booking, and something got lost in translation. After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other’s accommodations on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor rating scale.

"Can Hayley and James’ relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?"

Your Place or Mine 2 will debut on Prime Video this December 2023 and will see some returning faces from the first film, as well as new additions.

Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) has joined the cast for the sequel as James's father's new girlfriend, while those reprising their roles from the first film include Alex Jennings (The Crown), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), David Bradley (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2), Angela Griffin (White Lines) and Natalie Gumede (Titans).

