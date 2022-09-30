The film, in which the Sex Education star acts opposite newcomer Cora Kirk, follows a couple who, after a disastrous mix up, end up spending the run-up to Christmas with each other's families.

Asa Butterfield is returning to our screens this festive season in brand new Amazon Prime Video comedy Your Christmas Or Mine?.

When students Hayley (Kirk) and James (Butterfield) say goodbye for Christmas, they both make the last-minute decision to swap trains and surprise one another – however, they're completely unaware that they've just swapped Christmases.

Daniel Mays in Your Christmas or Mine.

With James heading to Macclesfield and Hayley arriving in Gloucester, the pair find themselves navigating one another's families' traditions.

"When the entire country is blanketed in the biggest snowfall on record, our star-crossed lovers are trapped at the most manic time of the year," Prime Video teases. "The couple realise that there is an awful lot they don’t know about each other. Will they be able to swap back in time for Christmas Day?"

The Crown's Alex Jennings and Killing Eve's Harriet Walter round out the rest of the cast, which also includes Line of Duty's Daniel Mays, Harry Potter's David Bradley and White Lines star Angela Griffin.

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount is also set to appear alongside Titans' Natalie Gumede and Ram John Holder (Desmond's).

Directed by Catastrophe's Jim O'Hanlon, Your Christmas or Mine? will be the third film to star Butterfield this year, with the award-winning actor leading the cast of Netflix's Choose or Die and Gwendoline Christie black comedy Flux Gourmet.

Your Christmas or Mine? arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd December - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

