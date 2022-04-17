Choose or Die star explains challenge of potential sequel

The film down-on-their-luck friends Kayla (Iola Evans) and Isaac (Asa Butterfield) who begin playing a forgotten 80s video game in the hopes of securing an unclaimed prize pot of $125,000.

The star of Netflix horror film Choose or Die has spoken out on the possibility of a sequel, explaining that the nature of the story could prevent one from happening.

However, they quickly discover that the game is capable of manipulating reality in terrifying ways, making each level a literal life or death experience.

There are full spoilers for Choose or Die in this article, so don't read any further if you still plan to watch the film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The end of Choose or Die sees Kayla finally outsmart the twisted Curs>r, but the prize she unlocks isn't the cash that she was hoping for, but rather the ability to control the video game and use it on others.

The first thing she does with this ability is turn the cursed code onto her mother's abusive drug dealer, who meets a grim fate involving a sink of upturned syringes.

Could this be the start of a blood-soaked vigilante career for Kayla? Iola Evans told RadioTimes.com whether she'd be interested in continuing her character's story down that path.

CURSR FILMS LIMITED 2022

She said: "Potentially, I mean I think it raises some moral questions about who should get to be in a position of judging who's worthy of suffering, basically… if she is some sort of like vigilante or hero figure, how much of one is she really if she's then taking on the role of making other people suffer?

"I would be interested to see what direction it goes in because I feel she just wants to be happy and get on with her own stuff," continued Evans. "For her mum to be happy and safe – these kinds of really basic things that we all need, which she's really kind of had to struggle through the whole film to get. So I don't know. Depends what she wants going forward."

Choose or Die is also noteworthy for including a voice role for Nightmare on Elm Street's Robert Englund, but it has since emerged that he never actually met co-stars Evans and Butterfield.

Choose or Die is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.