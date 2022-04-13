Choose or Die cast never met Elm Street legend co-star Robert Englund

The independent British offering stars Sex Education 's Asa Butterfield and The 100 's Iola Evans as two down-on-their-luck young people, who stumble upon a long-forgotten video game from the 1980s titled 'Curs>r'.

The cast of Netflix horror film Choose or Die have revealed that they never actually got to meet their co-star Robert Englund, who is best known for playing Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

They start playing in the hopes of winning an unclaimed $125,000 prize advertised on the box, only to find that the game is cursed and has the power to affect reality in horrifying ways.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Englund plays a version of himself in the film, providing creepy narration for the sinister game that haunts the two protagonists, but never physically shares a scene with either of them. In fact, in real-life, they never even met once.

"Sadly not," Butterfield told RadioTimes.com. "We only got a lovely voice recording of his which was exciting. I think honestly, the most excited person was Toby [Meakins], the director – he kept playing it.

"Apparently they had a really fun time in the recording studio and Robert was super game to just try out a load of things. So it's pretty cool to have him, even just his voice, in the film."

Robert Englund in Freddy vs Jason (2003) SEAC

Shooting to stardom in 1984 with the launch of the first Elm Street film, Englund would go on to reprise his iconic role in seven sequels and a TV spin-off, as well as making cameo appearances as Krueger in The Simpsons and The Goldbergs.

His chilling tones are instantly recognisable to horror fans, with Choose or Die co-star Evans adding that having his recorded footage during the shoot certainly helped with her terrified performance.

Choose or Die is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 15th April. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.