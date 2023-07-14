Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) tackle the troubles that life has to throw at them together, forming a friendship group they lovingly refer to as the Sweet Magnolias.

The season 2 finale left a lot of plot threads up in the air, with some much-needed answers finally arriving later this month – here's everything you need to know about Sweet Magnolias season 3.

CONFIRMED: Sweet Magnolias season 3 is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 20th July 2023.

The latest batch will consist of 10 episodes in total, matching the previous two instalments.

Sweet Magnolias cast: Who is back for season 3?

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie and Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue in Sweet Magnolias. Netflix

Of course, the Sweet Magnolias themselves are back for the latest chapter, with JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley and Brooke Elliott now well-established in their respective roles of Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue.

Justin Bruening (Grey's Anatomy), Chris Klein (The Flash) and Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101) are expected to return as Maddie's love interest Cal, ex-husband Bill and former rival, Noreen, respectively.

Meanwhile, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge and Carson Rowland reprise their roles as local high schoolers Kyle, Annie and Ty, who have problems of their own to deal with.

In June 2023, it was announced that child actor Ella Grace Helton would be replacing Bianca Berry Tarantino in the role of Katie Townsend – young daughter of Maddie and Bill – from season 3 onwards (via Deadline).

The Sweet Magnolias cast also includes Chris Medlin (Diana: The Musical), Dion Johnstone (Jane) and Brandon Quinn (The Fosters).

Sweet Magnolias season 3 story: What will happen?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur in Sweet Magnolias. Netflix

There's plenty for Steel Magnolias season 3 to delve into as Maddie comes to the aid of Kyle, whose anger issues risk destroying the life in Serenity that he's worked hard to build.

Meanwhile, Helen will continue down the long road to recovery following her heartbreaking miscarriage, while also deciding what the next chapter of her life will look like – and who she'll be spending it with.

Lastly, Dana Sue is presented with an unexpected opportunity to help the wider community, but is conscious that this doesn't come at the cost of her own family's stability.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 trailer

The trailer for Steel Magnolias season 3 is up online right now – check it out below:

Sweet Magnolias season 3 is available on Netflix from Thursday 20th July 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

