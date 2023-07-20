Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Sweet Magnolias.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 main cast

Heather Headley as Helen

JoAnna García Swisher as Maddie

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue

Justin Bruening as Cal

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie

Dion Johnstone as Erik

Chris Klein as Bill

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen

Chris Medlin as Isaac

Carson Rowland as Ty

Logan Allen as Kyle

Anneliese Judge as Annie

Heather Headley plays Helen

Heather Headley as Helen. Netflix

Who is Helen? An attorney. She was dating Erik but an old flame, Ryan, entered the frame and proposed to her.

Where have I seen Heather Headley before? A Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer who you might also know from US drama Chicago Med.

JoAnna García Swisher plays Maddie

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie. Netflix

Who is Maddie? She co-owns the local spa with Helen and Dana Sue. Maddie was married to Bill, who she had three children with. She's now dating Cal.

Where have I seen JoAnna García Swisher before? She has appeared in horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark?, ABC's Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, fantasy series Once Upon a Time, sitcom Better with You, The CW's Privileged and sitcom Rebus, among others.

Brooke Elliott plays Dana Sue

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie and Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue. Netflix

Who is Dana Sue? The head chef at Sullivan's, which she co-owns. Dana Sue is married to Ronnie and they have a teenage daughter called Annie.

Where have I seen Brooke Elliott before? A musical theatre performer who you might recognise from legal drama Drop Dead Diva.

Justin Bruening plays Cal

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie and Justin Bruening as Cal. Netflix

Who is Cal? A former baseball pro and Maddie's current partner. He was involved in a serious altercation in the season 2 finale.

Where have I seen Justin Bruening before? His CV includes US soap All My Children, the Knight Rider reboot and Grey's Anatomy.

Brandon Quinn plays Ronnie

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan in Sweet Magnolias. STEVE SWISHER/NETFLIX

Who is Ronnie? Dana Sue's husband and Annie's dad. The pair were estranged, but eventually they commit to making their relationship work.

Where have I seen Brandon Quinn before? You might know him from Canadian series Big Wolf on Campus.

Dion Johnstone plays Erik

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley. Richard Ducree/Netflix

Who is Erik? A pastry chef at Sullivan's. He was dating Helen but after Ryan proposed to her, everything was turned on its head.

Where have I seen Dion Johnstone before? His CV includes American comedy Sky Falls and Canadian-American drama Detective McLean.

Chris Klein plays Bill

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend. Netflix

Who is Bill? A doctor who was married to Maddie. They had three children together. Their marriage fell apart after he was unfaithful with an employee, who he also had a child with. In season 3, he wants to make amends for his mistakes.

Where have I seen Chris Klein before? You might know him American Pie and Election starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon. He's also appeared in The Flash TV series.

Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen. Netflix

Who is Noreen? She used to be a nurse who worked with Bill. The pair had an affair and a daughter called Rebecca, but eventually their relationship broke down.

Where have I seen Jamie Lynn Spears before? She's best known for Nickelodeon's Zoey 101.

Chris Medlin plays Isaac

Chris Medlin as Isaac. Netflix

Who is Isaac? A chef at Sullivan's and Bill's biological son. Noreen also lives with him.

Where have I seen Chris Medlin before? This is his biggest role to date.

Carson Rowland plays Ty

Carson Rowland as Ty. Netflix

Who is Ty? Maddie and Bill's eldest son. In season 3, he's conflicted about his future.

Where have I seen Carson Rowland before? You might recognise him from Nickelodeon's I Am Frankie and HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Logan Allen plays Kyle

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend. Steve Swisher/Netflix

Who is Kyle? Maddie and Bill's middle child. He's pining after Nellie in season 3.

Where have I seen Logan Allen before? He's also appeared in three episodes of Stranger Things and Nickelodeon's Talia in the Kitchen.

Anneliese Judge plays Annie

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan. Steve Swisher/Netflix

Who is Annie? Dana Sue and Ronnie's daughter. In season 3, she's in a relationship with Jackson.

Where have I seen Anneliese Judge before? This is her first major role to date.

Sweet Magnolias additional cast:

Wynn Everett (The Newsroom) as Kathy - Ronnie's sister

Caroline Lagerfelt (Gossip Girl) as Paula - Maddie's mother

Janet Hubert (The Fresh prince of Bel Air) as Bev - Helen's mother

Ella Grace Helton (United We Fall) as Katie - Maddie and Bill's daughter

Hunter Burke (Claws) as Trotter - he works at the spa

Frank Oakley III (The Underground Railroad) as Harlan - a coach at Serenity High

Brittany L Smith (Creepshow) as Peggy - a reporter and Isaac's biological mother

Tracey Bonner (Raising Dion) as Pastor June

Artemis (Stargirl) as Lily - Annie's friend

Harlan Drum (MacFyver) as CeCe - Ty's ex-girlfriend

Chase Anderson (Dynasty) as Jeremy - a farmer and Dana Sue's ex

Nikki Estridge (Don't Make it Awkward) as Genevieve - a new employee at the spa

Allison Gabriel (The Purge) as Mary Vaughn - the mayor’s wife

Simone Lockhart (Jungle Cruise) as Nellie - Mary Vaughn's daughter, who Kyle had a crush on

Sam Ashby (Legacies) as Jackson - Mary Vaughn's son, who is dating Annie

