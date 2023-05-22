The hit series has faithfully translated countless allies, enemies and stories from the comic books over an impressive nine-year run, which involved several ambitious crossovers with other shows in the so-called Arrowverse .

The Flash fans are about to officially bid farewell to Grant Gustin's beloved incarnation of the character, as season 9 soon draws to a close on The CW and Sky Max.

In fact, with Superman & Lois recently confirmed to be taking place in an alternative continuity, The Flash represents the last remaining pillar in that once-sprawling television universe.

Perhaps that's why showrunner Eric Wallace opted to bring back Arrow himself – Stephen Amell – along with a cavalcade of other familiar faces for this final season of The Flash, sending off DC's TV Universe in style (for now, at least).

If you're a DC Comics super-fan wondering why Team Flash chose now to bow out, here's everything the cast and creatives have said about that fateful decision.

Why won't there be The Flash season 10?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that he had originally intended to continue the series for 10 seasons, finishing things off with the 200th episode.

However, star Grant Gustin had been considering leaving the show for the past couple of years, citing changes in his personal life and satisfaction with the story told as two key reasons why.

"It just felt like time," Gustin said. "A lot of people wanted us to get to 10 seasons, but in my mind we did 10 years — it was 2013 when I was cast as Barry Allen, and we finished in 2023. We had done everything we needed to do, the characters were in a good place, and we had reached the conclusion."

He continued: "Initially when we all signed on, it was a six-year run that got extended to seven. I got married while filming season 5. I had a kid during season 7 — so obviously, you start thinking about life changes at that point... I just knew it was time for me to step away, have more time with my family, and just enter this next chapter of my life."

Will the Arrowverse return?

The end of The Flash also marks the end of the Arrowverse, with The CW's remaining DC shows – Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights – taking place in a different continuity altogether.

The shared universe shrank remarkably quickly after 2020's Crisis on Infinite Earths, with the COVID pandemic and The CW's drastically reduced budget undoubtedly being contributing factors to that decline.

Indeed, the fringe US network has cancelled almost all of its scripted programming (besides Jared Padalecki's Walker and sports drama All-American), but is yet to announce a decision on the fate of its two DC projects. If Superman & Lois is spared the axe, The Flash showrunner Wallace hopes it will keep the Arrowverse flame alive.

"I still am hopeful that the Arrowverse is not over," he told EW. "I've approached it as The Flash is over and I want to make the best Flash series finale as possible.

"I'm going to have lunch with Todd [Helbing, Superman & Lois boss] in the next couple weeks, and I'm going to tell him: 'If you get a fourth season, you've got to sneak some Arrowverse in there. You are now carrying the torch.'"

Is Grant Gustin in The Flash movie?

The Flash television series – and the Arrowverse at large – may be over for now, but DC's Scarlet Speedster remains part of the zeitgeist with a feature film adaptation coming this summer.

Set in DC's hit-and-miss cinematic universe, which also includes Batman v Superman, Justice League and Suicide Squad, the blockbuster stars Ezra Miller's incarnation of The Flash alongside a number of familiar faces.

From Michael Shannon's General Zod to Michael Keaton's Batman, The Flash is poised to be a celebration of DC on film – but does that include its small screen fare? According to Nerdist, almost – but not quite.

At a fan event, director Andy Muschietti said: "Of course, as I said before the list of [potential] cameos… was huge. So obviously we played with the idea of including DC characters from TV, but we just had to pick."

That sounds like a no, unfortunately.

Miller and Gustin had previously crossed paths during the aforementioned Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, where their versions of The Flash shared a brief scene together.

