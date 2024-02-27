While, of course, Neville could simply be talking to a suspect in the latest murder mystery on the island, as per the synopsis for episode 5, Neville's "flirty conversations" with SunsetChaser are "progressing nicely, but stall when he requests to see a photo".

There could be a number of reasons as to why the mysterious SunsetChaser is hesitant to show a picture of themselves, but theories have been rife in the Death in Paradise fandom.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One that fans are hoping is true is that SunsetChaser is possibly Florence. As viewers are aware, Florence is currently in witness protection after bringing down a prominent criminal.

More like this

Due to her having to keep her identity under wraps, could this be the best way to connect with Neville?

Read more:

"Neville starts having a little bit of an online flirt," Ralf Little said ahead of season 13, teasing that the identity of SunsetChaser could indeed be a romantic turn for the detective.

"No one really reads his blog, unsurprisingly. Apart from one fan, 'SunsetChaser', who gets in touch to say his posts are interesting. The tone is flirty and they are implied female."

But this is Saint Marie, after all, so could Neville just be stumped with yet another mystery?

Death in Paradise airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.