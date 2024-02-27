Death in Paradise's Neville looks concerned in episode 5 pics
Has he finally come face to face with SunsetChaser?
Things have been looking up for Neville Parker (Ralf Little) following his last romance, which saw him arrested on suspicion of murder, as he has begun talking to a mystery person via his blog - but will things stay sweet for long?
In a first-look picture of Sunday (3rd March) night's episode, it appears Neville is concerned, especially when he comes face to face with someone (above).
While, of course, Neville could simply be talking to a suspect in the latest murder mystery on the island, as per the synopsis for episode 5, Neville's "flirty conversations" with SunsetChaser are "progressing nicely, but stall when he requests to see a photo".
There could be a number of reasons as to why the mysterious SunsetChaser is hesitant to show a picture of themselves, but theories have been rife in the Death in Paradise fandom.
One that fans are hoping is true is that SunsetChaser is possibly Florence. As viewers are aware, Florence is currently in witness protection after bringing down a prominent criminal.
Due to her having to keep her identity under wraps, could this be the best way to connect with Neville?
"Neville starts having a little bit of an online flirt," Ralf Little said ahead of season 13, teasing that the identity of SunsetChaser could indeed be a romantic turn for the detective.
"No one really reads his blog, unsurprisingly. Apart from one fan, 'SunsetChaser', who gets in touch to say his posts are interesting. The tone is flirty and they are implied female."
But this is Saint Marie, after all, so could Neville just be stumped with yet another mystery?
