But is the tide finally turning for the detective inspector?

Neville's blog, which initially had a grand total of zero likes and comments, not even from his friends and colleagues, has since caught the attention of the mysterious SunsetChaser, with conversation between the detective and his one and only follower taking on a more intimate quality.

"Neville starts having a little bit of an online flirt," said Ralf Little before season 13 arrived.

More like this

After initially suspecting that SunsetChaser could be Sophie/Rebecca following Marlon's comment about catfishing, all of that was put to bed, courtesy of the commissioner's digging, with Neville now confident that he's not about to be taken for another ride.

Sophie and Neville in Death in Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Of course, there's every chance that it could be a pal trying to boost his spirits, however misguided such a gesture would be – is SunsetChaser Marlon or Darlene?

Some of the show's fanbase have even speculated that it could be Florence, who is currently in witness protection after previously bringing down a prominent criminal as part of a major undercover operation. Given that she has to keep her identity and location firmly under wraps, they could be onto something.

Read more:

But regardless of whether it's Florence or a new admirer, Death in Paradise followers have long been hoping that Neville will find his forever person before he leaves Saint Marie and takes on a new venture, whenever and whatever that may be.

Following significant romantic turmoil, which has knocked his confidence substantially, perhaps the stars have aligned for our lead detective at last.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Death in Paradise season 13 airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm. All 12 past seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.