"It's not getting that much engagement," the Saint Marie-based detective inspector said of his first post, which was all about conchology – the study of mollusc shells.

For his second post, he's turned his attention to environmentally friendly mosquito repellant.

"I think you should nuke it," said Marlon, blunt as ever. "No offence, but nobody's reading it."

But Darlene urged Neville to continue.

"Don't you listen to him, inspector," she said. "You need to make it personal, add a bit more 'Neville Parker'."

That prompted him to upload a photo of himself posing with various bottles of bug spray.

"It shows that I care about about the environment, but I'm also a little bit quirky," he said. "Great advice, Darlene."

"That's not exactly what I..." she added, but he was too excited to listen.

"Can't wait for the views to start rolling in," Neville exclaimed. His enthusiasm was quickly dampened, however.

Later that evening, while on the phone to his mum, a downbeat Neville disclosed that "not one person had even liked the blog, not one", before considering Marlon's advise to "nuke it".

But just as he was about to press delete, he received his first like and comment from 'SunsetChaser', much to his delight.

Who is the mystery individual? And what's their motive?

Who is 'SunsetChaser'?

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

The identity of 'SunsetChaser' is currently unknown, but it's likely we'll learn their identity at some point.

Are they a genuine admirer, or is it someone playing a game with Neville?

"The tone is flirty, and they are implied female, so Neville starts having a little bit of an online flirt," said Ralf Little before season 13 was released.

And in the teaser for next week's episode, the conversation between the two certainly becomes more playful.

"But Marlon, of course, thinks he's being catfished by a guy," added Little. "And Neville even starts to worry that maybe it could be Sophie who's messing with his mind."

Neville's former love interest, who we met in season 12, tried to have the detective imprisoned for murder as revenge for the death of her sister, who he had arrested back in Manchester many years ago.

Perhaps it's one of his colleagues playing a prank on him. Or could it be a well-intentioned ploy to buoy his spirits following a slow start to his blogging journey?

Or – and this is what most viewers will be hoping – has Neville finally found his perfect match?

After some significant lows in his love life, is he finally en route to his happy ending?

Death in Paradise season 13 airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm. All 13 seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

