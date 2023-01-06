The story follows the crew of a North Sea oil rig after they lose all connection with the Scottish mainland, which might be connected to a mysterious fog that has engulfed them.

Martin Compston has teased a "massive" stunt in the third episode of Prime Video's The Rig , a new thriller which launches on the streaming service today (Friday 6th January).

They will need to fend off division and paranoia to stand any chance of survival as the true threat is "something beyond their wildest imagination", according to the Prime Video synopsis.

Compston spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of the show's launch and teased that he'll be throwing himself into the action – perhaps literally – in the third episode (streaming now along with the rest of the six-part series).

"John [Strickland], the director, is an old friend of mine and he knows I like a bit of rough and tumble," he began. "And he said 'there’s a massive stunt for you in episode 3'.

"And when you read it and then when you watch how they put it together, it felt pretty cool."

The actor, who plays crew member Fulmer Hamilton in The Rig, continued that he does as many of his own stunts as he can, with co-star Emily Hampshire revealing he was "set on fire" during one dramatic day on set.

Compston added: "It was an interesting day. I got a bit of a tan from it. I know it sounds daft, but it’s great fun. And when else can you safely, legally get set on fire? It was cool."

The Rig is notable for being something of a Line of Duty reunion, with Compston and Strickland both hailing from the crime drama, along with co-stars Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall and Owen Teale.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

