The Girl Before season 2: release date rumours, cast, trailer and latest news for BBC One and HBO Max thriller

Based on JP Delaney’s 2018 bestseller of the same name, BBC One and HBO Max thriller The Girl Before (available to watch now as a box-set on BBC iPlayer) finally solved the question of what exactly happened to ‘the girl before’.

Filmed around Bristol, the four-part series followed Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who applies to live in a strange, starkly minimalist house, One Folgate Street, designed by visionary architect Edward (David Oyelowo).

However, three years earlier another woman, Emma (Jessica Plummer), moved into the same house, and when Jane learns about her predecessor, she’s struck by a series of unnerving similarities between them.

While we won’t spoil the full The Girl Before ending on this page, suffice to say that the season finale delivered on its promises of twists and turns, with a killer hiding in plain sight…

However, it’s not too much of a spoiler to say the episode included a post-credits cliffhanger of sorts, with a lettings agent once again showing a prospective tenant around One Folgate Street. Could a second season once again return to the house that caused so much trouble in season one?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential second season of The Girl Before.

The Girl Before season 2 release date rumours

There’s no confirmation that The Girl Before has been renewed for a second season, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

The Girl Before season 2 cast

If The Girl Before should return for a second season, it’s not clear whether or not the season one cast members would return, or if we would meet another set of residents at One Folgate Street.

However, The Girl Before cast from season one included some big names, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo (as Jane and Edward, respectively) in the present-day timeline, and EastEnders star Jessica Plummer as ‘the girl before’, Emma.

The Girl Before season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for The Girl Before season two, as the series hasn’t yet been renewed. We’ll keep this page updated.

The Girl Before premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday, 19th December, 2021.

