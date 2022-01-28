And one of the next series to arrive on our screens is brand new thriller Chloe, which is billed by the BBC as a "mystery about obsession, deceit, identity, and grief".

When it comes to the BBC's drama output, 2022 has gotten off to a very strong start – with an array of such as including The Tourist , The Responder and Four Lives all having impressed viewers so far.

The six-parter is written by Sex Education director Alice Seabright and boasts an impressive cast including stars from The Crown, The Serpent, Gangs of London, and Poldark.

Read on for everything you need to know about Chloe, including release date, full cast and a more detailed plot synopsis.

Chloe release date

The series will premiere on Sunday 6th February – launching on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The exact broadcast time has not been disclosed at this stage – but we'd expect it to air in a prime time evening slot, most likely 9pm.

Meanwhile, internationally the series is being released on Amazon Prime Video – who co-produced the series with the BBC.

Chloe cast

The Crown star Erin Doherty leads the cast as Becky Green – a social media-obsessed woman from Bristol who has been incessantly watching the titular Chloe Fairbourne before she makes a startling discovery.

Key supporting roles are played by Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner, Poldark's Jack Farthing, The Serpent's Billy Howle and Search Party's Brandon Michael Hall – while newcomer Alexander Eliot makes his debut.

And the cast also includes Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close), Akshay Khanna (Grace), Lisa Palfrey (Cobra), Estella Daniels (Da Vinci's Demons) and Jach Christou (Penny on M.A.R.S.).

Chloe plot

The series tells the story of Bristol-based Becky Green, who takes on a new identity in a bid to uncover the mysterious death of a social media influencer whose seemingly perfect life she had been closely following.

The official plot synopsis provided by the BBC reads: "The thriller follows Becky Green who has been watching Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert) via her perfect social media images for some time; Chloe’s charmed life, adoring husband and circle of high-achieving friends are always just a click away.

"Becky can’t resist watching a life that contrasts so starkly with her own; a life spent caring for her mother, who has early-onset dementia, in their small seaside flat on the outskirts of Bristol. When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky assumes a new identity and infiltrates the enviable lives of Chloe's closest friends to find out what happened to her."

Chloe trailer

If you're suitably intrigued so far, you can check out the below trailer to get a closer glimpse at just what to expect from the series.

The two-minute-long clip offers a sneak peek at Becky as she embarks on her unconventional undercover mission, promising a rather eerie atmosphere.

Chloe arrives on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 6th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.