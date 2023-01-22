The news came after a dramatic instalment in the Hargraves' story after Mike (played by Tom Lorcan) kidnapped Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) when she discovered an unsavoury truth about him.

Vanessa Hehir, who has played Esther Hargrave on Coronation Street for the past couple of months has announced her character will no longer be on screen.

Esther, a genuine woman, just wanted Summer to carry their baby as she couldn't, but the moral teen couldn't go ahead with the pregnancy knowing what she did about Mike.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following her last on-screen appearance, Hehir shared on Instagram: "And just like that the Corrie adventure is over. I’ve truly had the most fun working with the best people and have made friends for life. It was worth the 30 years of auditioning since I was 11 to end up working with these phenomenal peeps.

"What a crazy ride it’s been. Love you guys, @harrietanneb @james.t.craven and @tomlorcan who Is definitely in my top 5 of TV husbands (Yey! High 5!)."

Her Coronation Street cast mates shared their love for Hehir, with recent exitee Jack James Ryan sharing: "You killed it! Short but so sweet! Big love xxxx."

Aaron star James Craven added: "Aren't we the luckiest! Xxx."

Bibby commented: "Absolutely LOVED every minute xxxx."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.