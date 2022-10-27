The tender moment came after Ben was seen comforting heartbroken Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) who wished he had reunited with unwell Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) much sooner.

Love was the overwhelming theme in tonight's EastEnders (27th October), as Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) declared his love to husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Ben and Callum have been apart for several months, with Callum only recently learning the truth about Ben's traumatic rape ordeal. But while Ben was grateful for the support, he kept Callum at arm's length, wanting to let him move on.

But viewers knew that the pair were still very much in love, and that it was only a matter of time before they found their way back to each other.

This week, Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour - and Lexi (Isabella Brown), the daughter she shares with Ben, was upset when she overheard the news and worried that she had caused her mum's illness. Callum stepped in to reassure Lexi and offered to go with her and Ben to the hospital. But, unsure if Ben wanted him there, an awkward Callum later left.

Meanwhile, Lola and Ben explained her condition to Lexi, but Jay had to leave the room as he struggled to watch Lola promising that she wasn't going to die. As he broke down, Ben supported him, and an emotional moment ensued as Jay wept over the time he had wasted not being with Lola - and the time they may no longer have left.

Back in the Square, Ben raced off to Callum's flat, shouting for him to answer the door. A bemused Callum opened the window to find out why he was making such a racket, and Ben surprised him by apologising for his recent behaviour.

He revealed that he'd pushed Callum away again and again and said things he didn't mean, but now he didn't want to waste any more time. Ben then announced that he still loved Callum - only for Callum to close the window.

As Ben shouted for him to hear him out, Callum emerged from flat and asked him to repeat himself - and again, Ben told him he loved him. Callum reminded him that he had also never stopped loving him, before taking Ben in his arms and kissing him.

As they embraced, it looks like the couple are all set to face the future together once more.

But as Lola's harrowing journey begins, the family unit must rally round as the character's storyline continues.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

