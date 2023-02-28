It's a tragic time for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) next week, as they say their goodbyes to their baby girl who was recently diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome . While the pair struggle to come to terms with the loss, the community tries to support them.

This article contains discussions about pregnancy termination and loss, life-threatening conditions and domestic abuse which some readers may find upsetting.

Meanwhile, another Walford exit is brewing as Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) announces a big move, while her father Nish (Navin Chowdhry) makes a threat to his wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal). Fans will rejoice as Callum Highway (Tony Clay) finally gets a storyline - but the copper may regret taking on a promotion!

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) finds herself jealous when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) goes on a date, while Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) feels helpless when financial strain takes its toll.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 6th-9th March 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson grieve for their daughter

James Farrar as Zack and Shona McGarty as Whitney in EastEnders.

After Whitney made the heartbreaking choice to terminate her pregnancy rather than let the baby suffer, she and Zack are broken as they argue over leaving their baby daughter Peach behind at the hospital — but they're shaken when they are told that their girl's existence isn't legally recognised.

Zack finds solace in the hospital faith room, but he's agitated by the nonchalant attitude of an expectant father. Meanwhile, Whitney comes round to the idea of spending time with Peach after speaking to a nurse called Lynsey, and Whit and Zack share a tender final moment with their daughter before saying goodbye.

Back in Albert Square, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) organises a condolence box for Whitney and Zack and seeks advice from Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) as she struggles to write her own message, while Whitney pushes her loved ones away.

Sonia and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) are determined to be there for their friend, while Zack feels rejected, unaware that Whit actually wants to speak to him, too. Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) tries to encourage Zack, and he later watches on as Whitney struggles with her emotions. Zack invites her to Peggy's where he offers her some money, but the gesture falls flat. Can the bereaved parents pull together in the toughest of times?

2. Dr Ash Kaur's exit story begins

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha as Ash Panesar and Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

When Ash tells dad Nish that she's been re-offered the job in Canada, he enlists Suki to dissuade their daughter from accepting. But Suki, feeling the effects of Nish's controlling behaviour and wants Ash to spread her wings, so she manipulates Ash into accepting the job by suggesting she isn't capable, knowing that she will take the offer just to spite her.

More like this

Suki tells Nish that she was unable to stop Ash from taking the position, and the pair head to The Vic to reluctantly celebrate Ash's news, but a nasty altercation soon follows. Will Ash's farewell run smoothly?

3. Nish Panesar threatens Suki Kaur Panesar

Nish (Navin Chowdhry) threatens his wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It doesn't take long for an enraged Nish to realise that Suki has deliberately deceived him over Ash and back at the house, he threatens his wife. This comes after Suki has already attempted to persuade Nish to spend more time at their business in Leeds. We don't yet know exactly what the abusive Nish says to Suki, but in the aftermath, Suki's on/off lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) shares a heart-to-heart with Ash and convinces her to have an honest chat with Suki.

Ash later speaks to Nish and convinces him to give Suki more responsibility with the family businesses. As the week draws to a close, though, Nish is rattled when he doesn't hear from Suki, and he starts to think the worst. How far will his coercive nature take him, and what will it mean for Suki? Can she escape his clutches?

4. Callum Highway's promotion leads to a dilemma

Scott Maslen as Jack and Tony Clay as Callum in EastEnders. BBC

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) offers Callum a promotion to trainee detective constable, and the pair celebrate the news in The Vic with Callum's husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), as well as his grandmother Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker). As the week continues, Callum's first day in the new role gets off to a rocky start when the other members of the team give him a nickname.

Jack sets out to stamp out his colleagues' behaviour and soon gets Callum to work trailing through CCTV footage of Ravi, who they have been investigating as part of a larger network of criminal activity. But whatever happens next leaves Callum with a dilemma, and he discusses the situation with Ben. After some words of advice from Ben, Callum makes a decision. But what has happened, and how will Callum deal with it?

Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders. BBC

Having discovered that her husband Jack is investigating Ravi, Denise continues to worry about where this may lead. Despite her recent decision not to sleep with Ravi after all, Denise tries to persuade Jack to reconsider. However, the story takes another twist when she sees Ravi walk into the pub.

Ravi is joined by a date and Denise is instantly jealous, especially when she learns that they are going to the very same hotel where she and Ravi had their last encounter. Will Denise have a change of heart and embark on an affair with Ravi?

6. Stacey Slater's money woes continue

Stacey (Lacey Turner) works extra shifts to make ends meet in EastEnders. BBC

Stacey's worries about money worsen when daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) reveals she needs a new school uniform, but with Whitney's devastating situation playing on her mind, Stacey feels more grateful than ever for her family. Unfortunately, this can't take away from her struggles and she hunts for extra work, asking Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) if she can give her part-time shifts at The Vic.

Linda turns Stacey down, so the latter's mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) secures extra cleaning work for them both instead. However, this leaves Stacey exhausted after taking on night shifts and she accidentally scolds her hand as she rushes to open the bap van. At the clinic, she has a frank chat with Sonia about her mum-guilt and her financial struggles. What more can Stacey do without making herself ill with exhaustion?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, there are places where you can seek help and support.

To read more about Edwards' syndrome, visit the NHS website, and head to SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for further support.

If you have been affected by Suki's story, you can also visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for help. Support can also be found at The Hideout.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.