Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) gave birth to her baby girl in tonight’s heartbreaking episode of EastEnders (3rd March), after undergoing a termination to activate early labour.

Tonight, the pair headed to the hospital where Whit began to have contractions, and a kind nurse assured them that this was still her birth and they could do whatever was needed, including playing music. But as her labour went on for a while, Whitney was struggling.

Zack gently suggested that perhaps their little Peach didn’t want to leave her mummy just yet; but it wasn’t long before the midwife returned and explained that the baby was now on the way.

As she was asked whether there was anything to wrap the baby in, Whit faltered, having been unsure what was allowed. But Zack revealed a Peach-themed outfit in honour of their fond nickname for their daughter and handed it over.

Whitney then gave birth with Zack by her side, and although he reassured her that it was all over, she replied that no, it wasn’t. Whitney begged to see her baby, and the midwife wrapped her up and handed her to the young woman.

Staring down at their precious girl and knowing they would have to part soon, Whitney and Zack were captivated by her as Whit insisted that her name had to be Peach, just as it had always been.

James Farrar as Zack Hudson and Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders.

Then, in moving scenes, Whitney thanked Peach for making her a mummy as Zack looked on, leaving us all in tears.

Next week, Whitney will face fresh heartache as she and Zack are delivered another devastating bombshell.

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website, or visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

