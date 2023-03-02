Whitney chose to end her pregnancy out of love for their baby daughter, after learning that she had been diagnosed with Edwards’ syndrome. With the information they had been given by the doctor, Whit was broken, but knew that she had to save her little one from suffering.

There were more devastating scenes for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) in tonight’s EastEnders (2nd March), as he supported her through the first stage of a gruelling termination process.

Zack was torn over the decision, but ultimately stood by Whitney as she took the first tablet. And as the BBC soap returned, we saw her at home as a wave of pain hit her. Her housemates Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Finlay Baker (Matthew Morrison) attempted to help, but as Zack arrived, suggestions of sitting down to watch a film riled her.

Whitney then told Zack that she needed to be alone, and he respected her wishes. But later, in a chance chat with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Zack was encouraged when she talked about people pushing loved ones away when they need them the most.

While Eve was thinking about lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) at the time, Zack headed back to see Whitney, and he sat with her as she endured more agony.

Whit struggled to look at Zack, and he asked whether she was avoiding him because she blamed him for not stopping her from taking the first tablet for the termination. But in fact, poor Whitney confided that she felt guilty that she was the one ending their baby’s life.

Zack reassured her as best she could, and told her that one day, she would be the most incredible mother. Whitney then acknowledged that Zack was suffering too, and they both sobbed over their traumatic situation as she worried that the baby might be hurting at that very moment.

Zack once again showed strength and support, before playing a lullaby for their little Peach. As they clung to each other, there was still the next stage of the harrowing process to go through.

Will Whitney and Zack get through this together?

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website, or visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

