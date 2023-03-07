Played by Patsy Kensit, Emma has recently re-entered her daughter's life , but Lola's husband Jay doesn't trust his mother-in-law's sorry act.

Lola and Jay better watch out in upcoming scenes of EastEnders , as her mum Emma will attempt to drive a wedge between them.

For her part, Emma isn't doing much to get on his good side, and will go as far as using a misunderstanding to let Lola believe Jay may be cheating on her.

Ahead of a new storyline, Borthwick revealed the details behind Emma's scheme to RadioTimes.com and other press.

What is Emma's endgame? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On a night out with Ben and Callum, Jay bumps into a group of women celebrating a hen do. He confides in one of them, opening up about his marriage and Lola's illness.

Though their exchange is innocent, he can't hear what she's saying and leans forward, and the two appear to get closer. When Emma enters the bar, she thinks she can use the incident to manipulate Lola.

"At this point Emma comes in, spots Jay and thinks, 'Ah, I can use that'," Borthwick explained. "I don't think she genuinely believes that Jay is trying to pursue other women, but she sees an opportunity to get Jay out of the picture a little bit.

"She is very manipulative in that way."

It seems as though Jay's instincts were right all along when he spotted something off with Emma.

"Jay encouraged the relationship from the start because he can see that Lola isn't in good health and once she's decided she wants a relationship with her mum, Jay is never going to stand in the way of that," Borthwick said.

"But once she's on the scene, he can sense that there's something not quite right about her and he's got his eye on her.

"Jay isn't totally bought by her whole demeanour."

Will Lola believe Jay? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Borthwick said that his character can sense "some cracks" and that the situation with Emma will get to a tipping point.

After Emma tells Lola about Jay's night out, she believes her husband is pursuing other women. Amidst her jealousy, there's also a concern for Jay's wellbeing, with Lola thinking he shouldn't be with someone who's sick in the first place.

Luckily, the couple manage to have an honest conversation and put this misunderstanding behind them, but will Emma stop at that?

