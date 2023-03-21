Actor Brian Conley has discussed how Rocky has been trying to postpone a crucial confrontation with his fiancée Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), who's unaware he's still married.

Rocky Cotton will have some explaining to do once his big secret comes to light in new scenes of EastEnders .

It seems as though Rocky will have to come through in new scenes as his ex Jo (played by Vicki Michelle) arrives to Walford.

"Rocky has tried to bury his past, like he does with so many things. I think he hoped deep down that it would just go away," Conley told press including RadioTimes.com.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How will Kathy react upon finding out Rocky's secret? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While he couldn't muster the courage to tell Kathy, Rocky has opened up to Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), who's still very suspicious of him after he pretended to be her father.

"She does slowly sympathise with Rocky because of what Reiss says and I think she knows that Rocky really does love Kathy," Conley explained, finding a precious ally in Walford newcomer Reiss Colwell.

Played by Jonny Freeman, Dot Branning's (June Brown) great-nephew will try and support Rocky in such a delicate situation.

"I think with Reiss' knowledge of contracts and his ability to sort out the financials being an accountant, Rocky feels like there is someone there who can really help with his situation, rather than having to try and figure out how to get out of the situation himself," Conley said.

Vicki Michelle plays Jo Cotton on EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But not even Reiss could help Rocky when Jo shows up to Albert Square, looking to speak to Kathy.

"Once he sees Jo arrive, he knows that's it," Conley confirmed.

"When Jo turns up on Kathy's doorstep, Rocky's not there at first as he's at the car lot, so he watches on in horror as Jo prepares to greet Kathy at the door. With Rocky knowing what Jo can be like, he knows that all hell is going to break loose."

Rocky may mean well, but his lack of transparency could truly put his romance with Kathy to the test.

"[He] is so in love with Kathy, and will do anything for her," Conley said.

"I think over the last year, Kathy has realised how much he loves her, and I just hope that prevails."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.