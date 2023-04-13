Starring John Partridge and Michael Greco, the four-part series will reassess Cleopatra's fascinating story and what makes her a cultural icon of the 21st century.

Jada Pinkett Smith is looking into the life of Queen Cleopatra for a brand new documentary coming to Netflix next month.

A daring queen, her beauty and romances often overshadowed her real asset: her intellect. Nevertheless, Cleopatra’s heritage has been the subject of much academic debate.

The fascinating docu-drama will follow the rise and fall of the cultural icon whose image has been endlessly embellished and manipulated by history. But when does Queen Cleopatra air on Netflix?

Read on for everything you need to know about Queen Cleopatra, including the full cast line-up and what executive producer Pinkett Smith had to say about the series.

Queen Cleopatra will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

All four episodes will be available to stream.

What is Queen Cleopatra about?

Queen Cleopatra will look at the story of Cleopatra VII Philopator, also known as the Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt from 51 to 30 BC – and its last active ruler.

Speaking of the series, Pinkett Smith said: "We don't often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them! Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth.

"She’s been displayed as overtly sexual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom… and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and re-assesses this fascinating part of her story.”

The series is executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez and Sahara Bushue for Westbrook Studios; and by Jane Root and Ben Goold for Nutopia.

Queen Cleopatra cast

The cast of Queen Cleopatra. Netflix

Netflix revealed the Queen Cleopatra cast on Wednesday 13th April.

Casualty star Adele James will star as Cleopatra, while EastEnders' John Partridge will play Julius Caesar, The Last Kingdom's Craig Russell will play Marc Antony and former EastEnders' actor Michael Greco will star as Pothinus.

Queen Cleopatra trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Queen Cleopatra below:

